Maharashtra govt bars garba, dandiya this Navratri

The excitement of garba, dandiya, cultural events and processions would be missed during Navratri in Maharashtra, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Uddhav Thackeray-government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night came out with a notification on the guidelines/SOPs on the forthcoming Navratri/Durga Puja festival.

Like in the case of Ganeshotsav, the height of Durga Mata idols to be kept in households has been capped at two feet and those in public at four feet.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Navratri will be celebrated from October 17-26.

The government has also asked festival organisers to promote the My Family, My Responsibility initiative and also organised health camps and blood/plasma donation camps.

Besides, it needs to be ensured that there are preventive measures to check the spread of malaria and dengue.

“Dandiya and Garba are very popular in Mumbai. Though the dance is popular among the Gujarati community, over the last few decades, it has become one of the biggest activities in the festival in Mumbai and its suburbs,” said writer and expert Ajit Joshi.

It also suggested that devotees opt for metal idols this time, and digital darshan through local cable networks, live streaming and on social media. Immersion should be done in water tanks in pandals or in artificial ponds.

The government has instructed mandals to arrange for thermal screening at pandals which must be disinfected. Devotees desiring darshan should strictly adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks – and sanitise themselves.