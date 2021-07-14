Maharashtra govt clears adventure tourism policy

In a bid to boost tourism, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a new adventure tourism policy aimed at the safety of tourists and establishing a regulatory framework.

Maharashtra is blessed with unique geography, landscape, nature and weather – making it one of the ideal destinations for adventure tourism.

The policy was cleared at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Registration has been made mandatory for adventure tourism projects, according to the policy paper.

The policy envisages providing special assistance to different organisations, associations and individuals engaged in or organizing adventures sports and related activities, registration, regulation, strict monitoring, training, providing necessary infrastructure and promotions.

Here's announcing Maharashtra’s Adventure Tourism Policy! pic.twitter.com/o8V0lbC7N1 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 14, 2021

The policy encourages adventure activities like hiking, trekking, cycling and others with emphasis on safety and security, and hence unscrupulous operators would not be permitted.

The state has a handful of groups and organisations offering limited seasonal activities like hiking, trekking, mountaineering, forest-camps, jungle safaris, rock-climbing, river-rafting, paragliding, para-sailing, bungee-jumping, hot air balloon rides, sailing.

State’s tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had been rooting for an adventure tourism policy.

Given the safety needs for such tourist activities, fly-by-night tourist operators would not be encouraged. "A single window clearance system would be set up,' he said.