Maharashtra govt collects info on students stranded in Ukraine

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 01 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 00:19 ist
Blessy Kodassery waits for her sister Sneha, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a special Air India flight carrying stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine landed in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

In its evacuation efforts, the Government of Maharashtra is collecting information of the students stranded in Ukraine via a Google form. This is an additional effort apart from the official records.

The form is to be filled by Indian citizens who are residents of Maharashtra and are themselves in any part of Ukraine.

Also Read: Gowda writes to Modi on safety of Indian students in Ukraine

You can access the form here.

For any queries, you may call on +91-9321587143. (WhatsApp call/normal calls are available) 

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

