Maharashtra govt collects info on students stranded in Ukraine

In its evacuation efforts, the Government of Maharashtra is collecting information of the students stranded in Ukraine via a Google form. This is an additional effort apart from the official records.

The form is to be filled by Indian citizens who are residents of Maharashtra and are themselves in any part of Ukraine.

You can access the form here.

For any queries, you may call on +91-9321587143. (WhatsApp call/normal calls are available)

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

