Maharashtra govt downgrades security of BJP leaders

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra downgraded the security of several top BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, forcing the saffron party to accuse the government of having a “revenge mentality”.

Fadnavis’ security has been downgraded from Z-plus to Y-plus with escort, while his banker wife Amruta and daughter Divija, who were given Y-plus with escort, will now get X-category security.

Uddhav’s estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray's security has been downgraded to Y-plus with escort.

“I have no complaints...I never had security till I became the chief minister...it was given based on a review,” Fadnavis said, adding that security issues must not be politically motivated.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a five-member committee reviewed the security and came out with the new detail.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and RPI (A) President Ramdas Athawale, who was given Y-plus with escort, will now get Y-plus security.

Security has been upgraded for a few. Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam's Y-plus with escort cover has been upgraded to Z while Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s Y-plus cover has been upgraded to Y-plus with escort.

Sharad Pawar volunteers for security reduction

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has voluntarily asked the Maharashtra government to reduce his security. “He made a call...asked me to reduce his security,” state Home Minister Deshmukh said.