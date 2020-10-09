'Maharashtra govt has no post Covid-19 economic plan'

Maharashtra govt has no 'post Covid-19' economic plan: Mungantiwar

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:57 ist

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government over its fiscal policies and accused it of not having any "post-Covid-19 plan" to rejuvenate Maharashtra's economy.

Mungantiwar, finance minister in the previous BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis, said the state can approach the Reserve Bank of India to take a loan on the basis of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to give relief to people hit by the economic downturn due to the outbreak and lockdown.

He said Maharashtra can take a loan of up to Rs 1.6 lakh crore on the basis of its GSDP.

"Around 20,000 crore can be taken as a loan to give relief to common citizens," he added.

"The government does not have any post-Covid-19 plan focusing on development projects, farming sector, industries, MSMEs etc, or creation of jobs," Mungantiwar alleged. 

