Maharashtra govt issues clearances for bullet train project

Bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious and dream project of Bullet Train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad a step closer to reality, the Maharashtra government has given all necessary clearances to the project.

“Yesterday, the Chief Minister gave all the necessary clearances for the Bullet Train project,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

On June 30, when Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in, in the first Cabinet meeting the government decided to speed up the project - which was stalled by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project passes through Palghar and Thane, and land acquisition is yet to be complete.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), which is executing the project, has been requesting the state to speed up land acquisition.

Modi and then-Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation of the Bullet Train in Ahmedabad in September 2017.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's rule, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not take many steps to speed up the project and even asked the Centre to have a Bullet Train project for Mumbai-Nagpur.