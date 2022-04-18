Maharashtra: Police nod must for use of loudspeakers

Maharashtra govt makes police nod must for use of loudspeakers in religious places

MNS President Raj Thackeray’s declared that his party would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played on loudspeakers if mosques continue to use loudspeakers

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

In a preemptive move, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to take permission from the police for use of loudspeakers in religious places.

Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey would sit together and frame the guidelines. “Accordingly, in the next two to three days, we will issue a notification,” Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said.

"Instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates this, legal action will be taken,” Walse-Patil said.

The move assumes significance in the wake of MNS President Raj Thackeray’s declaration that his party would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played on loudspeakers if mosques continue to use loudspeakers. Raj, the estranged of Uddhav, has given the deadline of May 3.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Loudspeakers
Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

 