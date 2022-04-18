Maharashtra govt makes police nod must for use of loudspeakers in religious places

In a preemptive move, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to take permission from the police for use of loudspeakers in religious places.

Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey would sit together and frame the guidelines. “Accordingly, in the next two to three days, we will issue a notification,” Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said.

"Instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates this, legal action will be taken,” Walse-Patil said.

The move assumes significance in the wake of MNS President Raj Thackeray’s declaration that his party would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played on loudspeakers if mosques continue to use loudspeakers. Raj, the estranged of Uddhav, has given the deadline of May 3.

