Maharashtra govt offers direct employment to the kin of martyrs

The Maharashtra Government is contemplating providing direct employment to the widows and kin of soldiers who lay down their lives for the country.

Satej Patil, Maharashtra Minister of State for Ex-Servicemen Welfare, said that it would be on the lines of the employment given to the kin of the policemen killed in Naxal attacks.

During the weekend, Patil was speaking at the meeting to deliberate over the perks and facilities to be given to the kin of the soldiers who attained martyrdom.

Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department and Special Investigation Officer Seema Vyas, Deputy Secretary Sarita Bandekar-Deshmukh, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

The Minister stated that the District Collectors have been asked to allot the lands to the kin of ex-servicemen and a report on this will be submitted within three months.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, there are reservations of five percent for ex-servicemen and two per cent for the kin of martyrs in the housing complexes to be constructed by MHADA.

The State government, in its order dated October 20, 2020, decided to give five per cent reservation to the wards of ex-servicemen in degree and post-graduate degree colleges.

"We have also asked various departments and District Collectors to inform people about the Urban and Rural Development Departments' decision to waive off property tax,'' he said.

The other decisions taken at the meeting include starting a website of the ex-servicemen department to resolve the various issues of ex-servicemen, martyrs, and their families, giving employment to the ex-servicemen as per their convenience, after retirement.