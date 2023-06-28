Maharashtra to slash police security fees for matches

Maharashtra govt okays steep cut in police security fees for cricket matches in state

The fee should be deposited within a month after a cricket match is played and the failure to do so will attract a penalty of 9.5%.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jun 28 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 19:07 ist
Wankhede Stadium. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government has drastically slashed the fees to be paid for providing police security for cricket matches in the state with a retrospective effect from 2011.

In 2018, the police bandobast or security fee in Mumbai was Rs 70 lakh for a T20 match, Rs 75 lakh for an ODI (One-day International) and Rs 60 lakh for a Test match.

As per the Maharashtra government order (GO) issued on June 26, the police bandobast fee for T20 /IPL matches will be Rs 10 lakh (per match) and the same for each ODI tie will be Rs 25 lakh and Rs 24 lakh for each five-day Test match.

Additional bandobast charges will be considered based on threats but that amount will not be more than 25 per cent of the fee fixed for a particular match, the GO said.

Permission of state DGP (Director General of Police) should be taken for charging the additional fee which will be applicable for the bandobast inside and outside stadiums.

The order also stated that new fees were fixed for 2019 to 2024 and the period of their implementation was under consideration by the government, which has now decided to implement the new fee structure with a retrospective effect from 2011.

The fee should be deposited within a month after a cricket match is played and the failure to do so will attract a penalty of 9.5 per cent, the order said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Cricket
Maharashtra police
cricket match

Related videos

What's Brewing

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

 