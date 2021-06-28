Maharashtra govt plans 15 lakh vaccinations per day: Uddhav Thackeray

With the threat of a possible third Covid-19 wave looming large, the Maharashtra government on Monday said it is planning for 15 lakh vaccinations per day.

“We have preparations and plans to administrer 15 lakh vaccine doses per day,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray's statement comes barely days after the state achieved the distinction of being the first state to cross the three-crore vaccination mark.

As on Sunday (27 June), the state’s vaccination tally – in the four categories – healthcare workers, frontline workers, 18-44 age group and 45+ age group -- stood at 3,11,59,607.

In the healthcare workers category, 12,76,663 have got the first dose while 8,34,899 have received the second dose.

As far as frontline workers are concerned, 20,87,706 have got the first dose while 9,11620 have received the second dose.

In the 18-44 age-group category, 55,27,193 people have got their first dose of which 2,69,666 have got their second dose.

As regards, the 45+ age group category, 1,62,53,737 have got their first dose while 39,98,123 have got their second dose.

Thackeray said that the second wave has not subsided yet even though there may be empty hospital beds. “We have to avoid crowds and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.