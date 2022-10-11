Maharashtra govt ready to hand 2020 Palghar lynching case probe to CBI

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI in the 2020 case of lynching of two Hindu seers in Maharashtra's Palghar.

This has come more than two year and six months after the incident. The state police had already filed charge sheet against 126 accused. The state government also initiated departmental proceedings against lax police personnel, who allegedly failed to control the mob.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had earlier transferred the case to the State CB-CID, but refused to hand over the probe to the CBI.

The state government's stand also comes following the change in the ruling dispensation as Eknath Shinde took over as the Chief Minister with support of BJP.

In a fresh affidavit to PILs filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and others, the Maharashtra government said, "It is ready and willing to hand over the investigation in the Palghar mob lynching case to the CBI for an impartial and independent investigation into the matter. It would have no objection to the same."

Two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob on April 16, 2020.

The incident had taken place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra as the two seers were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. It was claimed that the police, present at the scene, did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

On August 6, 2020, the top court had told the Maharashtra government to bring on record the charge sheets filed in connection with the case.

Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Mahant Shraddhanand Saraswati of Panchdasnam of Juna Akhara and family members of the two deceased, through advocates Balaji Srinivasan and Ashutosh Lohia, also filed petitions in the top court seeking a direction for the CBI probe into the matter.