Maharashtra govt seeks Ramsar site status for Thane creek

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to seek Ramsar site status for the Thane Creek, a home in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) for several migratory birds, including the flamingos.

The Thane Creek includes the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFC), which spreads across 1,690.5 hectares, and will be the first Ramsar Wetland in the MMR.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has cleared the proposal, which will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A Ramsar site is a wetland area designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental environmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

After the first Ramsar Conference in Iran in 1971, India became a signatory in 1982 to help protect lakes, rivers, ponds, swamps, creeks, coasts and even paddy fields in the global mangrove protection efforts, including 49 protected wetlands in India.

If accepted by the Centre, this will be Maharashtra’s third Ramsar site, after the lush-green Nandur Madhmeshwar Forest in Nashik, followed by the centuries-old Lonar Crater Lake in Buldhana district.

Thane Creek is a sanctuary for over hundreds of species of birds, butterflies, spiders, insects, reptiles, fish, crabs, mammals and mangroves.

