Maharashtra govt sends 'Shakti' Bill to joint panel

Maharashtra govt sends draft 'Shakti' Bill to joint legislature panel

The Bill is modelled on the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 15 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 21:55 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI file photo.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sent a draft Bill, which provides for strict punishments including the death penalty and fine up to Rs 10 lakh for crimes such as rape, acid attack, and derogatory material on social media against women and children, to a joint committee of both houses of the state legislature.

The Bill, named 'Shakti' and modelled on the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh, also provides for completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet within 15 days, and completion of trial in 30 days.

On Monday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tabled the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, as well as Maharashtra Exclusive Special Court (for certain offences against Women and Children under Shakti Law) on the first day of the two-day winter session of the state legislature.

On Tuesday, the government accepted the demand of the Opposition to send the Bill to the joint select committee of the state legislature.

The report of the panel, to be headed by the state home minister and comprised members of both Houses, will be submitted to the legislature in the next session.

The members to be included from the Lower House are: Manisha Chaudhary, Devyani Farande, Shweta Mahale, Rahul Narvekar, Madhuri Misal, Bharti Lavhekar (all BJP); Praniti Shinde, Suresh Warpudkar (both Congress);Deepak Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), RaeesShaikh (Samajwadi Party), and Saroj Ahire (NCP).

Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
women
Crimes against women

