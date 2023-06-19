Maharashtra govt sets up SIT to probe into irregularities in BMC

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday to investigate alleged irregularities in various departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — India's richest civic body — which could make Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his team uncomfortable.

The SIT would be headed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the CMO said.

“The probe team would visit various aspects of the irregularities in various departments of the BMC,” deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said addressing a meeting at Kalyan in Thane district.

Months after Shinde-Fadnavis assumed office, on October 31, 2022, the Urban Development Department formally requested the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for a special audit of 76 identified works, costing Rs 12,023.88 crore, as executed by nine departments of BMC.

The audit covered the period between November 28, 2019, till June 29, 2022, when Thackeray was the CM. The special audit report was tabled during the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

The CAG report had pointed out several irregularities.

The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena has controlled the BMC for a quarter of a century.