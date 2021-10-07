Maharashtra govt targets 15 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations daily

In a bid to move forward towards herd immunity, the Maharashtra government will undertake Mission Kavach Kundal from October 8-14 targeting 15 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations daily.

India is expected to cross the 100-crore mark on October 15 coinciding with the Dussehra festivities.

“We would like to have a big contribution in these figures,” state’s public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday coinciding with the commencement of the Navratri festival.

According to him, the State government has a stock of 75 lakh vials and another 25 lakh will be available during this period.

“If we carry out 15 lakh vaccinations during the week-long drive all the stock will be utilised,” Tope told reporters.

Also read: Religious places reopen in Maharashtra; CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumbai temple on first day of Navratri

He said a couple of days ago, he had a detailed telephonic discussion with union health minister Mansukh Mandviya on the state’s vaccination programme.

He said Maharashtra has a target to vaccinate 9.15 crore people out of which about 6 crore people have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“Around 2.5 crore people have taken both doses of vaccine... about 65 per cent of the (eligible) population have taken the first dose while 30 per cent have taken the second dose. Our priority will be the first dose to reduce the fear of the third wave,” he said.

Tope pointed out that the process of unlocking the state is because of the fact that 65 per cent have taken the first dose.

"While the process of unlocking has started in stages in the state on the one hand. However, there is still a risk of a third wave and experts say it is necessary to vaccinate the entire population as soon as possible,” he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: