Maharashtra govt to develop Hanuman’s birthplace Anjaneri

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing bhoomipoojan of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to develop Anjaneri, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The Anjaneri hills nestled between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Lot of pilgrims, trekkers and nature lovers visit Anjaneri.

Anjana or Anjani is revered as the mother of Lord Hanuman – and thus, the name of the hill.

The Nashik district is often referred to as the pilgrimage capital of Maharashtra as the Kumbh Mela is held there along the banks of Godavari river.

Anjaneri is around 25 kms from Nashik and 7 kms from Trimbakeshwar.

Thackeray’s son and state’s Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that a detailed plan will be made.

“Anjaneri in Nashik is the birth place of Lord Hanuman. We intend to not let the sanctity and purity of the place be altered with the ecology being disturbed or destroyed,” Aaditya said.

“We also intend to make a detailed plan, to provide facilities to pilgrims and trekkers in a way that is in sync with the sanctity of the place, but not anything that will harm it,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned that over the last few weeks, there have been protests against the Public Works Department’s move to construct a 14-km road through forest land to connect Anjaneri hill-top with Muley village.

“The long proposed and discussed road will not happen as originally proposed thrice earlier,” assured Aaditya.

He has also spoken to Nashik MP Hemand Godse so that there is a smooth execution. “The MVA government is committed to sustainable development. We discussed the sensitivity of the ecology of Anjaneri, for example, the “Ceropegia anjanerica” is a plant species found nowhere else in the world, than Anjaneri,” he said.

“Only development that is eco friendly, sustainable and in sync with nature will be given a boost in the State. Reiterating the fact that the MVA government is committed to development that is sustainable and in sync with the best interests of the environment and the human race,” he added.