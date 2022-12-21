Maharashtra govt to form task force to monitor Covid-19 cases in state

Maharashtra to form task force for Covid cases in state

The move comes hours after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation in the country

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Dec 21 2022, 17:40 ist
Amid the spurt in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, the Maharashtra government would be setting up a task force to monitor the emerging situation and suggest measures.

The move comes hours after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan flagged the states and union territories about the growing concern of another wave of the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that a task force would be formed to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Covid-19: Karnataka will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport, says Health Minister

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar raised the issue and said that be it China, Japan, Korea or Brazil there has been a spurt of fresh cases. 

"Will there be a high powered committee, task force to study the evolving situation and what is happening in other parts of the world,” Pawar, a former Deputy Chief Minister, wanted to know. 

However, Fadnavis said: "We will be coordinating  with the Centre on this. As suggested by the Leader of Opposition, we will form a task force or a committee to keep an eye on the evolving situation and make suggestions. We will definitely implement these suggestions."

