Maharashtra govt to grant Rs 1 cr to every school in places associated with eminent people

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Mar 13 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Giving a thrust to education, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide Rs 1 crore to every school in villages associated with eminent and legendary people.

These places are: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s hometown Khanwadi in Purandar, Pune, Savitribai Phule’s birthplace Naigaon, Khandala, Satara, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaja’s birthplace at Kagal, Kolhapur, thee first schools where Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar took admission at Satara, Lokshahir Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe’s birthplace Vategaon, Valva, Sangli, birthplace of Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve, Murud,  Ratnagiri, Sane Guruji’s birthplace Palgad, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, the birthplace of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Mozari, Tivasa, Amravati, Sant Gadge Baba’s birthplace Shedgaon, Anjangaon Surji,  Amravati, Krantisinha Nana Patil’s hometown Yede Machindra, Valava, Sangli.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios, announced the measures when he tabled the state Budget 2022-23 last week. The government has also framed a policy regarding setting up study chairs in the name of eminent social reformers and greatly respectable persons in the universities. “The government has decided to provide Rs 3 crore to each of these chairs,” Pawar said.

