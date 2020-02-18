Maharashtra govt to hold one-day meet on Marathwada water woes

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will hold a one-day meet here on Thursday to discuss the water woes of the state's Marathwada region, with ministers and experts scheduled to attend, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said in Aurangabad on Tuesday.

Marathwada, with eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and water has been at the centre of political fights as well as people's misery in the region.

"Eight ministers and water experts will take part in the one-day meet on Thursday to discuss and find solutions to the water scarcity in Marathwada," Khaire said.

He informed that state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Employment Guarantee Minister Sandipan Bhumare will attend the opening ceremony.

Khaire said state Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and ministers Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode will also attend.

Among the experts scheduled to attend are Pradeep Deshmukh, Uday Devlankar, Shankarrao Nagare and Vijay Borade, he added.