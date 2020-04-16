Maharashtra govt to probe misinformation on restarting train services

Maha govt to probe misinformation on restarting train

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 08:06 ist
Migrant workers gather outside Bandra West Railway Station as they defy lockdown norms and request to leave for their native places after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The misinformation and rumour-mongering on commencement of trains - that led to innocent migrant workers gathering in Bandra -  seems to be a big conspiracy according to Maharashtra government. 

The Maharashtra government has decided to go to the root of the issue. "Misinformation regarding the commencement of trains from April 14, 2020, was spread using 11 different methods. The accounts have been tracked," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

According to him, FIRs are being filed and due legal consequences will follow.

As far as the incident is concerned, the Bandra police station, so far as filed three FIRs - against people who assembled, against Navi Mumbai-based activist Vinay Dubey and Osmanabad-based TV journalist Rahul Kulkarni. 

While Dubey has been remanded to police custody till April 21,  Kulkarni will be produced in court today.

