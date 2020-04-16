Maharashtra govt to probe misinformation on restarting train services

The misinformation and rumour-mongering on commencement of trains - that led to innocent migrant workers gathering in Bandra - seems to be a big conspiracy according to Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has decided to go to the root of the issue. "Misinformation regarding the commencement of trains from April 14, 2020, was spread using 11 different methods. The accounts have been tracked," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

According to him, FIRs are being filed and due legal consequences will follow.

As far as the incident is concerned, the Bandra police station, so far as filed three FIRs - against people who assembled, against Navi Mumbai-based activist Vinay Dubey and Osmanabad-based TV journalist Rahul Kulkarni.

While Dubey has been remanded to police custody till April 21, Kulkarni will be produced in court today.