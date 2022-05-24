Maharashtra govt to restore, refurbish Khandoba temple

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 24 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 14:39 ist
The total area of Jejuri temple is 167 sq metres while the Jejuri fort and surrounding area are spread around 1,240 sq metres. Credit: iStock Photo

The historic Khandoba temple complex at Jejuri in Pune would undergo a massive restoration programme. 

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a Rs 109.57 crore development plan. 

Khandoba (or Martanda Bhairava, Malhari, Malhar)  is a deity worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva mainly in the Deccan plateau — especially in Maharashtra and North Karnataka. 

“The restoration work must be carried out with the help and supervision of archaeological experts,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a meeting which sanctioned the first phase of the project. 

As part of the initial phase, the fort and temple would be restored and water supply facilities would be created.  Basic infrastructure facilities for tourists and pilgrims too also be created. 

The total area of Jejuri temple is 167 sq metres while the Jejuri fort and surrounding area are spread around 1,240 sq metres.

More than 40 to 50 lakh people visit Jejuri every year while around two lakh visit during the annual Jatra. 

At the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Purandar MLA Sanjay Jagtap, Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastav, Pune district Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad was present.

