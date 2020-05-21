Maharashtra govt warns of strict action against ones posting misogynistic, communal contents on social media

Rattled by misogynistic and communal content on social media platforms, the Maharashtra government has warned of strict action against people posting such content.

It has asked social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TicTok, operating in India, to act against such content as it destroys social fabric and communal harmony.

"They should weed out all such offensive content and ban such offenders for life," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, adding that the government and police will reach out to these platforms' India representatives if needed on this issue.

"This is a land that prides itself on the legacy of Savitribai Phule. It is unthinkable that any woman feels unsafe here," he said reacting to questions about the TikTok videos glorifying acid attacks and rape which have created huge outrage.

"The safety of women will always be the top priority for my ministry," he averred.

The home minister also said that he had specifically ordered swift and sharp action against anti-social elements indulging in cybercrime. "We will henceforth send them notices under CrPC Section 149 too, so that action can be initiated under that section too," he informed.

He expressed his ire against those using the current COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown as a ruse.

"The Maharashtra Cyber Cell is working in close coordination with all the police commissioners and district police administrations to charge and snare such cybercriminals. They are keeping a very minute lookout on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. to look for instances of criminal conduct," he said.

Deshmukh further congratulated the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for its "exemplary work" during the lockdown and pointed out how 400 cybercrime offences have been registered, since the lockdown, across police stations in the state.

An analysis of all these crimes by the cyber cell has shown that 170 of these are related to forwarding offensive WhatsApp messages, 158 are related to sharing offensive Facebook content, 18 are related to offensive videos being shared on TikTok, seven are related to offensive posts on Twitter, four are related to offensive posts on Instagram and 43 are related to the abuse of other social media platforms like YouTube and audio clips. As many as 213 have been arrested and 102 such posts have been successfully taken down.

The lockdown has seen a spurt in cybercrime related to both the lockdown itself and the novel coronavirus pandemic, informed the home minister.

"This predominantly involves inciteful TikTok videos, attributing communal connections to the Corona contagion, revealing names of Corona patients, putting up wrong/false photos/posts about political leaders, using slanderous language to make attacks of a personal nature, swindling citizens financially, etc," Deshmukh informed and said, adding that he has told the Cyber Cell to go after these criminals on a war footing.