Maharashtra govt working night and day, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra govt working night and day, says CM Shinde

The CM was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the ‘Chaturmas’ (period of penance) by Acharya Shree Mahashraman.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 28 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:13 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra is the land of saints and it will become more prosperous with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. The government is working day and night for the state’s development, he said.

The CM was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the ‘Chaturmas’ (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader is working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode.

Shinde said his government has been working day and night for the development of Maharashtra as he sought the spiritual leader’s blessings to make the state happy and more prosperous.

“Like your drugs-free efforts, the state government has taken up a Drugs-Free Mumbai Mission,” the CM said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

 