Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: Covid-19 patients can vote during last 30 minutes

Maha GP polls: Covid patients can vote in last 30 mins

If the body temperature is higher than the prescribed limit, the voter will be given a token, and he or she can cast their vote half an hour before polling ends, said SEC

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 14 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 22:23 ist
In a trendsetting initiative, Maharashtra’s State Election Commission has allowed people suffering from Covid-19 or under quarantine to vote during the last 30 minutes of polling for the Gram Panchayat polls scheduled on Friday.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan has made the formal announcement to this effect. 

The elections are very significant as 14,234 Gram Panchayats — nearly 50% of the total 27,920 Gram Panchayats— go to polls.

Polling for Gram Panchayats will be held between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm except in four tehsils in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, where it would end at 3 pm.

The SEC said, “Those who are suffering from Covid-19 infection or who are in quarantine can cast their vote half-an-hour before the polling ends in Gram Panchayat in Maharashtra.”

“Thermal scanners will be provided at all polling centres. The body temperature of voters who are not suffering from Covid-19 but who are living in containment zones will be checked twice. If it is normal, they can vote like others. If the body temperature is higher than the prescribed limit, the voter will be given a token, and he or she can cast their vote half an hour before polling ends,” an SEC press statement said.

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

