Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs attend meeting of Narmada Control Authority held by Jal Shakti Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday held a meeting of the Narmada Control Authority which was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani.

Union Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar and Water Resources Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also present at the meeting, Shekhawat said.

He said issues were discussed as per the 2017 Supreme Court guideline.

The discussions included the impact of accelerated filling of the Sardar Sarovar reservoir, whether there is an adverse impact due to its filing and the land submerged due to its backwaters.

Shekhawat said resolutions were passed in the meeting and the Supreme Court will be apprised about it.

Asserting that there was no adverse impact due to filing of the reservoir, he said a study on land submerged due to the backwaters said less land has been submerged due to it than what was originally estimated.

The Narmada Control Authority has the Union Jal Shakti minister, Union Environment and Forests minister and chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as its members.

The NCA meeting was supposed to take place earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic and it was decided that virtual deliberations would be held.