Maharashtra Guv to write to UP CM on developing Daulatpur as literature tourism place

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he will write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for developing Daulatpur in Rae Bareli district, the birthplace of well-known poet and writer Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, as a memorial of literary tourism.

Stating that the contribution of Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi and Hajari Prasad Dwivedi to Hindi literature is very high, he said he will take up the matter with Yogi Adityanath so as to perpetuate the memory of the great writer and litterateur.

Governor Koshyari was speaking at the Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi Smriti Sanrakshan Abhiyan Silver Jubilee Awards programme and 'Kavi Sammelan' at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Thursday evening which was organised by the Dr Ram Manohar Tripathi Seva Samiti and Smt Durgadevi Sharma Charitable Trust.

Former minister Kripa Shankar Singh, former MLA Raj Purohit, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Dr Manju Pandey, Anurag Tripathi, Rajiv Nautiyal, social worker Prashant Sharma along with several writers and journalists were present at the event.

The Governor felicitated Bhajan singer Anup Jalota for scoring music for the compositions of Dr Ram Manohar Tripathi and honoured the convenor of Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi Smriti Sanrakshan Abhiyan Gaurav Awasthi.

Well-known poets Ramdas Futane, Sunil Joshi, Yogendra Sharma, Rajiv Raj and Jyoti Tripathi presented poems on the occasion. The Governor felicitated the poets and applauded their presentation. Anil Trivedi conducted the proceedings.