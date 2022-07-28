Maharashtra Guv visits Delhi amid high political drama

Maharashtra Guv visits Delhi amid high political drama

The details of his visit are not yet known, however, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the visit

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 13:27 ist

Amid heightened political developments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is on a two-day visit to New Delhi. The details of his visit are not yet known, however, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the visit.

Koshyari left on Thursday morning.

He will check into the Maharashtra Sadan and the day has been “reserved for appointments”.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress has been lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government for the delay in the expansion of the ministry.

Besides, the disqualification proceedings against Chief Minister Shinde are pending in the Supreme Court

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

 