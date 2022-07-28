Maharashtra Guv visits Delhi amid high political drama

Amid heightened political developments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is on a two-day visit to New Delhi. The details of his visit are not yet known, however, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the visit.

Koshyari left on Thursday morning.

He will check into the Maharashtra Sadan and the day has been “reserved for appointments”.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress has been lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government for the delay in the expansion of the ministry.

Besides, the disqualification proceedings against Chief Minister Shinde are pending in the Supreme Court