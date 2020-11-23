Maharashtra Guv yet to respond to MLC nominations

It has been nearly a fortnight since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has forwarded names for the 12 vacancies to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Governor’s quota.

However, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to give a nod to the list.

An MVA delegation comprising Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of NCP and Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh called Koshyari on November 6 and submitted the list.

“It’s a fortnight now but the list has not yet been cleared,” MVA sources said.

The MVA dispensation may write to the gubernatorial office and request him to clear the names, however, there is no official confirmation.

The government was expecting the list to be cleared by November 21.

With the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government set to complete one year in office on November 28, it does not want any kind of a run-in with the Governor.

The three parties have agreed on a 4-4-4 formula for the 12 vacant seats.

The term of 12 legislators nominated to the Upper House from the Governor’s quota had expired in June.

The Governor nominates 12 MLCs for tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article171(5) of the Constitution: “(5) The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.”

While the Governor has to go by the recommendations of the Cabinet, there is no deadline by which the Governor has to clear the nominations.

Before sending the names, the MVA trouble-shooters have vetted each and every name and checked all the details so that there are no hiccups.

The names were discussed in the Cabinet meeting on October 29 and the minutes were confirmed in the next meeting on November 5 - and a day after it was handed over to Koshyari.