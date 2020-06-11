Maharashtra has set up adequate COVID-19 treatment facilities: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the state government has succeeded in setting up adequate number of health care facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a short span.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a COVID care centre developed by Wipro Limited at the Hinjawadi IT Park in Pune.

"During the initial stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, the health care infrastructure in the state was not adequate. But we have now succeeded in developing enough number of facilities," the chief minister said via video-conference.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this state-of-the-art facility would benefit the people.

"The government will also spend money on raising similar facilities in rural areas of the state," he said.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said, "We showed interest in developing this healthcare facility on humanitarian grounds and the government responded positively to our proposal," he added.

"We are trying to provide food and medicine to the needy across the country," he added.

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company to provide treatment to coronavirus patients for a year.