Maharashtra HM congratulates cops who beat COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister congratulates cops who beat COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 29 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 19:37 ist

 Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday congratulated the police personnel in the state who have recovered from coronavirus infection and returned to work.

The minister shared on Twitter a video clip of an official of Sahkar Nagar Police station in Pune being welcomed by his colleagues and local residents after his recovery.

"Congratulations to Prakash Margaze of Dhanakwadi Sahakar Ngr police stn, the personnel from @MumbaiPolice's Twitter Control Room & all the 968 others from #MaharashtraPolice who've beaten #Corona," Deshmukh said.

"Your upholding the call of duty is inspiring!" he added.

At least 2,211 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive so far, of whom 25 have lost their lives due to the infection, as per the official figures.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 