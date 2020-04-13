Deshmukh warns strict action for crimes against women

Maharashtra home minister warns strict action for crimes against women amid coronavirus lockdown

Anil Deshmukh expressed concern over the spike in incidents of violence, harassment of women since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 07:56 ist
Anil Deshmukh file photo (Facebook photo)

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has expressed concern over the spike in incidents of violence, harassment and molestation of women since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced. 

"Some men who are indulging in such acts against women mistakenly assume the police are too busy enforcing the lockdown to take action. But nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

"I have instructed the police to invoke the strongest punitive charges and take strict action against such men," Deshmukh said.

He also expressed concern over the rising instances of domestic violence against women.

 

"We have strong laws in place to take this on and I have let it known that any tardiness in bringing such culprits to book will not be tolerated," he added.

He also advised men to ensure that their actions and words do not harm a woman's dignity or respect. "This is a state which takes pride in Savitribai Phule's legacy. Women should and will be safe here," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
Molestation
harassment
Crimes against women
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 