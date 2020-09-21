Maharashtra hospitals discharge over a lakh Covid-19 patients in 5 days

As Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to compound, over one lakh patients were treated and discharged in a matter of only five days in the state.

On Monday, a record-high of 32,007 patients were treated – taking the total number of discharged patients to 9,16,348.

Between Thursday to Monday, the total patients discharged spiked to 1,20,787.

The total progressive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 12,24,380 – while the number of active patients are 2,74,623.

The numbers are expected to cross the 10-lakh mark in three to four days.