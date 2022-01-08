Covid-19: Maharashtra imposes restriction on movement

Maharashtra imposes restrictions on movement to curb spread of Covid-19

Schools and colleges will remain closed till 15 February, except for 10th and 12th boards

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 20:53 ist
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab samples of outstation passengers for Covid-19 test at the CSMT Station. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday came out with fresh guidelines, restricting movement of people and announcing fines for violating Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to the new order, there would be no movement of people in groups of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm.

Besides, there would be no movement of people from 11 pm to 5 pm, except for essential purposes.

The new order was approved by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after lengthy meetings.

Read | Unvaccinated cases more likely to land in ICU: Analysis

The order signed by chief secretary Debasish Chakrabarty states that staggering work timings and work from home should be promoted. In private offices, 50 per cent of the total staff at a point of time would be allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to attend offices.

Schools and colleges will remain closed till 15 February, except for 10th and 12th boards.

The order also states that swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty salons and wellness centres will remain closed till further orders.

Hair-cutting saloons would be functional at 50 per cent capacity.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums will also be shut.

Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50 per cent capacity with adherence Covid protocols and only vaccinated persons would be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants would operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 