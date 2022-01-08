Maharashtra imposes restrictions on movement to curb spread of Covid-19

Amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday came out with fresh guidelines, restricting movement of people and announcing fines for violating Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to the new order, there would be no movement of people in groups of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm.

Besides, there would be no movement of people from 11 pm to 5 pm, except for essential purposes.

The new order was approved by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after lengthy meetings.

The order signed by chief secretary Debasish Chakrabarty states that staggering work timings and work from home should be promoted. In private offices, 50 per cent of the total staff at a point of time would be allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to attend offices.

Schools and colleges will remain closed till 15 February, except for 10th and 12th boards.

The order also states that swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty salons and wellness centres will remain closed till further orders.

Hair-cutting saloons would be functional at 50 per cent capacity.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums will also be shut.

Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50 per cent capacity with adherence Covid protocols and only vaccinated persons would be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants would operate with 50 per cent capacity.

