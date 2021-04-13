Maharashtra imposes Section 144 and night curfew from April 14 till May 1

Maharashtra imposes Section 144 from April 14 to May 1

However, essential services and the public transportation system including Mumbai’s suburban railway will continue to run

  • Apr 13 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 21:40 ist
With a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will come under lockdown from Wednesday for a fortnight’s time.

Prohibitory orders — section 144 CrPC (sanchar-bandhi) — have been imposed throughout the day and night from April 14 till May 1.

However, essential services and the public transportation system including Mumbai’s suburban railway will continue to run.

However, no one will be allowed to move without a valid reason except for people notified under essential services.

“We have to take strong measures….we have to save lives….let's start a Corona-bhagao mission…whether we can to call it lockdown or restrictions it is not an issue…what is important is that we have to fight out the pandemic and all what is necessary would be done,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his virtual address to the state.

