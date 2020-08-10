Maharashtra: In shock over 'inflated' power bill, man kills self

In shock over 'inflated' power bill, man kills self

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Aug 10 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 00:08 ist

Shocked to get an "inflated" electricity bill, a 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at his residence in Yashodhara Nagar locality, police said.

"The family members of the deceased, identified as Liladhar Laxman Gaidhane, told the police that he was depressed and tense after getting Rs 40,000 power bill last week. Due to the shock, he had increased his liquor consumption," an official of Yashodhara Nagar police station said.

"On Saturday afternoon, Gaidhane immolated himself after pouring kerosene. The family members rushed him to a hospital, where he breathed his last," he said.

According to the police official, the family of the deceased lives on the ground floor of the house, while their tenants live on the first floor.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot and a case of accidental death was registered," he added.

