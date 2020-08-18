Insurance for NGOs perform Covid-19 victims' last rites

Maharashtra: Insurance for NGOs performing last rites of Covid-19 victims

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 18 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh insurance cover to non- government organisations (NGOs) from rural areas which perform final rites of people who die of Covid-19, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Tuesday.

The insurance cover to NGOs will be provided till September 30, the rural development minister said, according to an official statement here.

Mushrif said the government issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"A decision has been taken to give Rs 25 lakh insurance cover to non-government organisations from rural areas and their staffers who perform final rites of those who die due to Covid-19," he said, according to the statement.

The cover is being offered considering the risk of members of such organisations getting infected by the disease, he said.

NGOs and their members, however, need to be registered with the local gram panchayats for availing the cover, the statement said.

The staffers of organisations concerned must have reported to work 14 days prior to getting admitted to hospital or their death due to the infection, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Apple renames Beats 1 to Music 1, brings new channels

Apple renames Beats 1 to Music 1, brings new channels

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

 