Maharashtra: Insurance for NGOs performing last rites of Covid-19 victims

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh insurance cover to non- government organisations (NGOs) from rural areas which perform final rites of people who die of Covid-19, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Tuesday.

The insurance cover to NGOs will be provided till September 30, the rural development minister said, according to an official statement here.

Mushrif said the government issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

"A decision has been taken to give Rs 25 lakh insurance cover to non-government organisations from rural areas and their staffers who perform final rites of those who die due to Covid-19," he said, according to the statement.

The cover is being offered considering the risk of members of such organisations getting infected by the disease, he said.

NGOs and their members, however, need to be registered with the local gram panchayats for availing the cover, the statement said.

The staffers of organisations concerned must have reported to work 14 days prior to getting admitted to hospital or their death due to the infection, it added.