Maharashtra issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

In order to combat the Covid crisis in Maharashtra, the worst affected by the pandemic in India, the Uddhav Thackeray-government has imposed fresh restrictions to "Break the chain" beginning 8 pm, April 22 until 7 am, May 1. People in the state are advised to not step out unless in case of a medical emergency

Read more | Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 40-lakh mark

Wondering what is allowed and what is not? These questions might have you covered.

Will offices and essential/emergency services be open?

Government offices (state/central/local authority) will operate with 15% attendance. Head of Departments from Mumbai’s Mantralaya and Central government offices can seek higher attendance from the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority CEO. In other government offices, the Head of Departments can apply for to the local Disaster Management Authority.

All other offices (under section 5 of the April 13 'Break The Chain' order) can operate with either 15% of their staff or 5 people – whichever is more. Offices under section 2 of the April 13 order, that support essential services, must operate with no more than 50% of their staff. Those involved in on-ground delivery of essentials should also be restricted, but can operate with 100% of their workforce if required.

However, those involved in Covid-19 emergency services can operate unrestricted

Can I buy food items, groceries, milk from shops?

Grocery shops and all types of food shops will be open.

Are veterinary services open? Can I buy pet food?

Veterinary services, pet food stores, and animal shelters fall under the essential category and will be operational.

Are marriage ceremonies permitted? Are there any specific rules, if yes?

Yes, marriages are allowed, but with no more than 25 people and not beyond 2 hours. It has to be a one-day affair in a single hall, and attendees must strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms, the violation of which would be liable for a fine of R. 50,000. Defaulting marriage halls are liable to be shut down as long as the pandemic persists.

Will bars, restraurants be open? Can I order from Zomato and other food delivery apps?

Bars and restaurants will remain closes. Only home delivery from restaurants will be permitted. You can order food from delivery services like Zomato.

Is private passenger transport allowed?

Yes, excluding buses, they can be used for only emergency travel. Other than the driver, it should not carry more than 50% of its capacity, and movement has to be within the city or residence of the travellers. Inter-district/ inter-city travel will only be allowed for emergencies such as medical needs, funerals or severe sickness of family members. Flouters of norms are liable to be fined Rs. 10,000. Private buses can operate with no more than 50% capacity, without standing travellers.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stays away from total lockdown after PM Modi's directive

Can I avail private buses for inter-city/district travel?

Yes, private buses can operate inter-city/district subject to the following guidelines:

There can not be more than 2 stops in a city. The bus service operator needs to inform the same and their schedule to the local DMA who can make changes. If the local DMA decides to conduct RAT tests at the point of arrival, passengers will have to bear the costs for the same.

After arriving, all passengers will be stamped on the hand for 14 days of home quarantine by the operator. Only the local Disaster Management Authority can deem this rule unnecessary.

Thermal scanners must be used. If anyone with exhibits symptoms, they will be shifted to Covid-19 care centres or hospitals.

Defaulting operators can be fined Rs.10,000 by the DMA and repeat violations will lead to revoking of their license as long as the pandemic persists.

Can I order food through Zomato and other food delivery apps?

Will public transport be available during this lockdown? What about local trains?

Yes. Local trains, metro/mono rails, barring long-distance trains will be open, however, these can only be used by the following people:

1. State, Central, local Government personnel. Passes will be given upon proving valid government-issued ID.

2, All medical personnel. Passes will be given upon proving valid ID issued by the concerned organisation.

3. Anyone requiring medical treatment.

4. Persons with disabilities and their attendants.

5. Government buses can ply with no more than 50% capacity and no standing passengers.

What if you need to travel inter-city/district by long-distance trains?

Inter-city/district travel by trains are permitted. Local railway/ MRTCS officers may screen passengers upon arrival. They will also be stamped for 14 days of home-quarantine.

In this case too, the local DMA can deem this rule unnecessary. The DMA can also ask passengers to undergo RAT tests, the costs of which they have to bear. Thermal scanners will be used and those exhibiting symptoms will be shifted to Covid-19 care centres or hospitals.

Word of caution!

The pandemic is in a critical stage following a new wave and a shortage of live-saving oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds. Stay home and keep your loved ones safe whilst following Covid-19 norms. Prevention is the best approach. We will tide over this if everyone does their bit, we urge you to take care of yourself and those around you.