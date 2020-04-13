Maharashtra issues notification extending coronavirus lockdown till April 30

Maha issues notification extending lockdown till Apr 30

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an official notification extending the lockdown in the state till April 30.

It was issued by the state's revenue and disaster management departments.

"The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14," said an official.

"Since there has been no reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in this period, the lockdown was extended till April 30," he added. 

