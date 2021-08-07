Maharashtra: Jilted lover hangs self, live streams act on Facebook

Spurned by his girlfriend, a 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district and live streamed his final moments on Facebook, police said on Saturday.

Ankush Pawar, a resident of Kalyan (west), allegedly hanged himself after his girlfriend of three years refused to marry him, an official said. While live streaming his suicide on Facebook, Pawar, who worked as a ward boy at a hospital, said that he had been in a relationship with a woman for three years and had given her money from his savings, he said.

The couple quarrelled frequently over several issues and during a heated argument on Thursday, the woman reportedly told him to die, following which he committed suicide in a fit of rage, the official said.

The MFC police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he added.