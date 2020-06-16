Maharashtra: Konkan division gets Rs 109 cr to combat COVID-19

Maharashtra's Konkan division has been allotted Rs 109 crore by the state government to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, of which Rs 35 crore will be utilised in Thane district that has the highest number of cases in the state after Mumbai.

Thane Guardian Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde issued a release on Tuesday stating that Konkan division had been given Rs 109 crore while Aurangabad division got Rs 20 crore.

The release said of the Rs 35 crore, Thane city gets Rs 5 crore, while Mira Bhayander, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai get Rs 10 crore each.

Neighbouring Palghar has got Rs 4 crore, Raigad Rs 5 crore, BMC Rs 60 crore and Vasai-Virar Rs 5 crore, the release informed.