Maharashtra-Konkan rain fury: Centre assures help in mitigating flood crisis

The Centre on Sunday assured help to mitigate the crisis in the wake of mega-floods in the Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

"The Centre will surely help," Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane said.

He said the Centre and State will rebuild the Taliye village, he said.

Rane, along with Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darakar, visited Taliye village in Mahad in Raigad district and inspected the rescue and relief works.

Rane, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said that before arriving here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him. "He told me to visit and on return submit a report...the Centre will surely help people," he said.

Asked why such chain of tragedies happened, he said: "It is not a time for blame game...no one would have ever thought that this hill will come down."