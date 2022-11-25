K'taka border issue raised to move focus from Guv: Raut

Maharashtra-K'taka border row raked up to divert attention from Governor: Raut

Uddhav has threatened a bandh to protest against the Governor’s statement and had urged all 'Maharashtra-premi' people to come together

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 19:58 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute has been raked up in a scripted manner to divert people's attention from the insulting comments on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. 

“There is a wave of anger in Maharashtra over the remarks made by the Governor and Trivedi. To divert the attention, (Karnataka Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai raked up the issue and made statements regarding claims on territory in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

Maharashtra delegation to meet PM over Karnataka border dispute

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has threatened a bandh to protest against the Governor’s statement and had urged all “Maharashtra-premi’ people to come together.

In this regard, Raut also met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. 

The three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - the Thackeray group of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - are yet to take a call collectively. 

Raut further said that earlier Koshyari had insulted Marathi-speaking people with his comment that Mumbai will not remain the country’s financial capital if Gujaratis and Marwaris left the city. “Similarly, to divert the attention, I was arrested,” said Raut, who was in jail for 100 days - and currently on bail in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

”This script is ready for them. People will not forget the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj no matter how much you try”, he said. 

