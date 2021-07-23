Maharashtra landslide: Rs 2L ex-gratia to victims' kin

Maharashtra landslide: Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

36 people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 19:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Modi said the situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected.

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening.

Read more: At least 20 feared trapped in two landslides in Maharashtra's rain-hit Satara district

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected," the prime minister said.

Prime Minisgter Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO said Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the loss of lives.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

