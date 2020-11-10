Maharashtra Legislature's winter session to be held in Mumbai

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature would be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of a second wave of the viral infection.

In Maharashtra, customarily the winter session is held in Nagpur, which is often referred to as the second capital or winter capital.

Holding the session in the Vidarbha region’s hub of Nagpur is a mammoth exercise as several officers and staff from various state government departments, Mantralaya - the state secretariat and Vidhan Bhavan Complex need to shift to Nagpur temporarily.

Besides, massive security arrangements are also needed to be made.

The decision to hold the session in Mumbai was taken at the business advisory council (BAC) meetings of Assembly and Council in Mumbai.

The winter session in Mumbai would commence on December 7.

The tenure of the session would be decided on December 1 after a review.

It may be recalled; the monsoon session was curtailed to two days and was held in Mumbai in September amid strict Covid-19 protocols and compulsory tests of those visiting the Vidhan Bhavan.