Maharashtra likely to issue curbs as Covid-19 cases rise; Thackeray to hold cabinet meeting

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Apr 04 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 14:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

With more than 4 lakh active Covid-19 patients, the Maharashtra government is all set to issue stringent norms or lockdown.

At 3 pm, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will preside over an urgent Cabinet meeting that would be held over video-conferencing.

On Friday, Thackeray had warned of a lockdown if people did not mend their ways and follow regulations.

The state's daily Covid-19 infections are just a little below the 50,000 mark while the progressive total is set to cross the 30-lakh mark.

Over the past two days, Thackeray held discussions with a cross-section of people. The government is expected to come out with new norms by the end of day or Monday.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uddhav Thackeray

