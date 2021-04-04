Maharashtra likely to issue curbs as Covid-19 cases rise; Thackeray to hold cabinet meeting

With more than 4 lakh active Covid-19 patients, the Maharashtra government is all set to issue stringent norms or lockdown.
At 3 pm, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will preside over an urgent Cabinet meeting that would be held over video-conferencing.
On Friday, Thackeray had warned of a lockdown if people did not mend their ways and follow regulations.
The state's daily Covid-19 infections are just a little below the 50,000 mark while the progressive total is set to cross the 30-lakh mark.
Over the past two days, Thackeray held discussions with a cross-section of people. The government is expected to come out with new norms by the end of day or Monday.
