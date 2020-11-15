Maharashtra: Live-in partner sets woman ablaze, leaves her in ditch to die

In a shocking and brutal incident, a woman died after her companion threw acid on her, set her ablaze and pushed her into a ditch in the Beed district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra on the day of Diwali.

The woman struggled in the ditch for nearly half a day and passed away after she was taken to hospital on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Savitra Ankulkar (22).

The accused Avinash Rajure (25) is on a run and a massive manhunt has been launched by the Beed police to track him down.

According to initial investigations, Savitra and Avinash, a live-in couple, were going to Nanded from Pune via Beed district in a motorcycle for Diwali festivities.

In the wee hours between 2 to 3 am, they halted in Yalanb Ghat in Beed.

“The accused attempted to strangulate her but she fought back, then he removed a bottle of acid and threw it on her as she screamed for help at the dead of the night in that remote area,” said Inspector Laxman Kendre, the investigating officer attached to Neknur police station.

A local shepherd heard her screams from the ditch around 2 pm – a gap of 12 hours, and informed the police.

She was shifted to the Beed civil hospital, where she gave up the struggle.

“She sustained more than 50 per cent burn injuries because of the acid attack and petrol fire…she could not survive and died,” police said, adding the victim has given a statement before she died.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused and victim stayed together in Pune as live-in partners.

The motive behind the attack is not clear, police added.

The Neknur police station has registered a murder case and the Beed Police have sounded a high alert for all district border police outposts from Pune to Nanded.

The BJP has lashed out at the Maha Vikas Agahdi government over the incident. “This reflects on the condition of women’s safety in the state. We are ashamed that such an incident has taken place,” said Chitra Wagh, leading activist and Vice-President of state women’s wing of BJP.

State’s Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, who hails from Beed, spoke to the district administration and police. “This is a serious incident. I have asked the police and administration to ensure that the accused is caught and justice is meted out,” he said.