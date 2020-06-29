Maharashtra lockdown comes in different form

With rising cases of Covid-19 and a large population lowering guard, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended the current lockdown restrictions for a month's time till July 31.

The show and steady unlocking process as part of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Mission Begin Again will continue.

In the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions, the restrictions are being imposed strictly.

Among the relaxations that has been allowed, all government offices with exceptions like emergency, disaster management, health and medical services and police will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 employees, whichever is higher.

Private offices can allow 10 per cent or 10 employees, whichever is higher.

Intra-district bus services will also be allowed up to a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of the bus.

Meanwhile, the MMR witnessed severe traffic jams in the major arterial routes in the wake of 2 km-radius movement norms except for visiting office. The police also issued challan to several persons who were not following traffic and physical distancing norms.