Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended by 15 days

Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 19:34 ist
Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Photo credit: Twitter account.

The Maharashtra government is likely to extend the Break-the-Chain lockdown-type restrictions by a fortnight’s time.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions came up for discussions at the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The existing restrictions end on April 30, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a call on Thursday.

Read: Maharashtra government will not start Covid-19 vaccinations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1

“On the last day of the existing measures, the Chief Minister will announce the measures…it is he who will decide whether these would be for a fortnight or more,” Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

State Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that given the fact that the cases are stable now, we need to extend the measures for a fortnight.

Senior NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minster Chhagan Bhujbal said: “Given the results that we have seen, I feel that lockdown is necessary for some more time.”

