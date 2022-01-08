Maharashtra logs 41,434 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

The Omicron cases -- that is triggering the third wave of Covid-19 -- crossed the 1,000-mark in Maharashtra on Saturday.

During the day, 133 new Omicron cases were diagnosed taking the progressive total to 1,009, according to the Public Health Department.

A total of 41,434 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the state, taking the progressive total to 68,75,656 and 1,41,627, respectively.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

In Mumbai, 20,318 coronavirus cases were reported while the same for Mumbai metropolitan region was 33,134.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: