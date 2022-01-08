Maharashtra logs 41,434 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

In Mumbai, 20,318 coronavirus cases were reported

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 21:13 ist
People queue up for Covid-19 test by NMMC at Kopar Khairane Railway Station, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

The Omicron cases -- that is triggering the third wave of Covid-19 -- crossed the 1,000-mark in Maharashtra on Saturday.

During the day, 133 new Omicron cases were diagnosed taking the progressive total to 1,009, according to the Public Health Department.

A total of 41,434 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the state, taking the progressive total to 68,75,656 and 1,41,627, respectively. 

In Mumbai, 20,318 coronavirus cases were reported while the same for Mumbai metropolitan region was 33,134.

