Maharashtra: Man arrested for killing friend over argument

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 27 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his friend, an official said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old victim, Ashok Rajbhar, and the accused resided in Rabodi locality of Thane, he said. "On May 24 afternoon, Rajbhar stepped out of the house along with the accused.

The next day, Rajbhar's body was found nearby his locality with injury marks on his body," he said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and launched a probe, during which it came to light that the victim had consumed alcohol with the accused on the fateful day.

The duo had entered into an argument and in a fit of rage, the accused hit the victim with a cement block, following which he died, the official said.

An offence was registered at Rabodi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and the accused was arrested.

